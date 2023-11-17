A Ghanaian grandmother, reacting to her grandson's tattoo, threatened to disown him in a humorous yet stern manner

A Ghanaian grandmother has threatened to disown her grandson, Benjamin, for getting a tattoo on his arm.

The young man proudly sent an image of the tattoo, bearing the inscription "GOD FIRST," to his grandmother, seeking her opinion.

However, in a humorous yet stern reaction, the grandmother sent a voice note warning Benjamin to remove it, stating that God detests such acts and that she would disown him if he refused.

The disappointed grandmother said she does not want her grandson to call her again until he cleans the tattoo

It was not stated whether Benjamin was pranking his grandmother or if he actually had the tattoo on his hand.

The video has gained attention on social media for its amusing portrayal of the generational gap in attitudes towards body art and personal expressions.

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below.

@EsqAboagye said:

The byebye at the end was necessary

@marvy_brain wrote:

I pranked my mum same stuff. She almost cried on the phone.

@khaybillz said:

oh Benjamin, why you dey do so now ma paddies all dey post dey tag me

@andyymensah wrote:

The bye bye

@CubesLoli said:

Benjamin cross his granny’s line.

