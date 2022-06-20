In a Facebook post, a young boy depicted how formidable his memory is by reciting some capital cities in the world

The little boy was passed the questions by his Dad, and he swiftly answered him without struggling

The Dad, who was was excited by his little boy's smartness, couldn't hold back his joy as his voice rattled with happiness and praised the young future leader

A little boy named Papa has brought joy to his father's eyes as he displayed his intelligence in a video.

In the video, the little boy was tasked with naming some capital cities in the world, and he did so without breaking a sweat.

Photo: Little boy, surprised young man

Source: UGC

The young man lay on a couch relaxedly holding a toy he seemed to cherish. His father mentioned several countries, and the smart boy quickly mentioned their capital city effortlessly.

The video was shared by the school he attends, Transworld - kiddie TIME Academy on their Facebook page with the caption:

You would be astonished at the confidence this amazing three year old uses to say the capital of some countries...to learn does not mean just to gain academic knowledge. Rather, learning refers to acquisition of any kind of knowledge that can give us instructions on how we should behave.... a proud product of Transworld Academy... We aspire to Inspire...

The school were very proud to have produced such a brilliant young child. Peeps liked and shared the adorable video on various social media platforms.

