A massive silverback gorilla gained viral attention as it stood in the middle of a road, blocking traffic to ensure the safe passage of its family

The video, shared by the Twitter handle @amazingnature, amassed 13 million views and numerous reactions, with viewers expressing awe at the gorilla's protective behaviour

The incident serves as a powerful illustration of the intricate family dynamics and empathetic nature found in the animal kingdom

A massive silverback gorilla took centre stage on a road, strategically positioning itself to block oncoming traffic, ensuring the safe passage of its family.

The extraordinary scene, captured on video and shared by the Twitter handle @amazingnature, quickly went viral, amassing a staggering 13 million views and garnering thousands of reactions.

In the footage, the imposing gorilla stands resolutely, creating a temporary roadblock, as the rest of its family, presumably, crosses the road.

Gorilla allows his family to cross the road Photo credit: @AMAZlNGNATURE

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The act, seemingly one of protective instinct, has resonated with viewers worldwide, sparking awe and admiration for the intelligent and considerate behaviour exhibited by the gorilla.

Social media users flooded the post with comments, expressing amazement at the remarkable display of family-oriented behaviour in the animal kingdom.

The caption provided by @amazingnature emphasized the gorilla's deliberate actions, highlighting the species' capacity for empathy and cooperation.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh