Ghanaians have thrown their weight behind a Ghanaian lady after she announced her decision to attempt a singathon record

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum will attempt to brake a 105-hour singathon record set by India's Sunil Waghmare

The lady announced that more details about the attempt will be disclosed soon

Reactions have trailed the decision by a Ghanaian lady to attempt the world record for the longest individual singing marathon (singathon).

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum made the disclosure on Facebook when she shared an email from the Guinness World Records disclosing that her application to attempt to break the longest singing marathon by an individual had been accepted.

The young lady said more details about her attempt would be made known soon.

"GHANA ARE YOU READYYYY Guinness World Records just accepted my Application to break a record. Details of my record-breaking attempt will be out soon. Oh, mine".

Afua will attempt to break 105 hours singathon world record set by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

Ghanaians commend Afua

Many people thronged the post's comment section and showered praises for her move with others, saying she had their support.

Ruth Dzokoto·reacted:

Ok, we are here for it. Do us proud

Darling BK indic

That's awesome! Congratulations

Nab Billa reacted:

Congratulations. But how many hours are we singing and where is the location, some of us would want to come and enjoy

Vera Amponsah indicated:

That's awesome! Congratulations! Singing is definitely not for the weak...keep going

