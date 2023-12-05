A video of a young lady speaking about her upcoming attempt to break a world record for a singing marathon has gone viral

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum revealed that the attempt will take place this December

She revealed that her ambition is to sing for 117 hours so she can break the old record of 105 hours

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the young Ghanaian lady seeking to set a new world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has provided an update on her plan.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Facebook page, the young lady who seemed very excited revealed that her singing marathon will begin in December this year.

Afua Aduonum speaks more about her singathon attempt Photo credit: @Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum/Facebook

Source: Facebook

With the current world record for a singing marathon set at 105 hours, Afua has sets his sights on singing for 117 hours.

She added that she will also be performing song of different genres such as highlife, hiplfie and gospel during the attempt.

The young lady admonished Ghanaians to throw their weight behind her as she embarks on a mission to make history and also promote Ghanaian music.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Afua Aduonum for the move

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended Afua Asantewaa Aduonum for her decision to challenge for the world record.

Elorm Gh stated:

Awesome! Congratulations in advance

Sedem Gifty Nathasha reacted:

Great news! Congratulations

Akosua Hackman commented:

Congratulations

Hilda Baci loss GWR record

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that an Irish chef Alan Fisher has been named as as the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Following the announcement, a netizen asked if a year was not supposed to pass before another chef would make an attempt on Hilda's record.

In answering the question, the world record body dismissed the notion as untrue and said an existing record could be broken at any time.

"That was just a rumour, records can be broken anytime! The record body further says Alan Fisher who owns a restaurant in Japan cooked for 119 hours 57 minutes which is longer than Hilda's 97 hours and 11 minutes.

