A video of Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland recounting how she met her boyfriend has surfaced on social media

Ama Burland in the video stated that she was attracted to his handsome look and his great smell

Netizens who saw the video were delighted to hear the love story and expressed their views in the comments section

Ghanaian influncer Ama Burland has opened up about how she met her boyfriend, Senyo.

In a viral video, she recounted the lovely beginning of her romantic relationship. In a post shared by SikaOfficial, Ama Burland noted that she met the gentleman one day when her car broke down.

"I was looking for someone to fix my car and Junior told me he knew someone," she said.

When Junior extended an invitation to the person he had been talking about, he showed up with an unexpected companion, Senyo.

Initially, Ama Burland hoped that Senyo would be the one to fix her car, drawn in by his handsome looks.

However, her excitement quickly faded when she learned he wasn’t the one assigned to her vehicle. Fortunately, he was still there to help, and she seized the opportunity to strike up a conversation with him.

Ama Burland stated that they had a wonderful conversation, noting how he smelled amazing. Taking advantage of the moment, she asked about his cologne, but he admitted he couldn’t recall the name.

Undeterred, she handed him her Snapchat handle, asking him to send a photo of it when he got home. He did, and shortly after, she sent him a cheerful good morning message. That simple exchange marked the beginning of their relationship.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ama Burland's love story

Netizens who saw the video about Ama Burland's story were impressed. They expressed their views in the comments section of the post.

@_sevenn6 wrote:

"how you smell as a guy really matters, make nobody lie you."

@real_homie482

"Ladies like this they will do anything to get your attention. When a lady dey feel you ee dey bi waaa."

@IlamLamar wrote:

"He was like "take my staff send me a picture."

@IlamLamar wrote:

"In Ghana do we find love of our life. Dey play it will go and come back."

