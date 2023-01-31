A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to lament after she was duped by online vendors

In a post on TikTok, the lady said she used her National Service allowance to pay for that wig which never came

Netizens who saw the video said she should have been careful knowing very well that not everyone can be trusted

A young lady is fuming after she realized she has been duped by swindlers on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @missenny1 said she reached out to an online vendor who advertise some very beautiful wigs.

NSS Lady bemoans being dumped by an online swindler Photo credit@missenny1/TikTok

She then added that after speaking with the vendor on Instagram, she opted to purchase the wig using her National Service allowance.

“She told me the wig was 580 cedis, so I used my allawa which was 650 cedis which to buy the wig.”

She said after sending the money with the hope of receiving the item, via delivery she realized that all communication channels with the vendor had been blocked.

“My one-month allowance has been taken from me in me less than 20 minutes. Oh, God! Of Israel. Right now I can't eat, I can't even cry” she said with a desperate tone.

Ghanaians share their thoughts on the lady after she got duped

Netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to share their views with some urging her to know that not all online vendors can be trusted.

Others also said these are lessons you learn if you want cheap things.

Mr Abuuuuu:

If you go and tell mama she will say that WKHKYD?

Eve_lyn_Mana:

Mine was last year December I couldn’t tell any of my friends, they’ll laugh at me! It’s a sad feeling o Herh. People let’s be vigilant

Kessewaa GMB22:

It hurts people keep falling victim cause the frontal for this hair alone is more than 580ghc‍♀️‍♀️please lets be vigilant

Hairbybella:

I’m really sorry for thisbut sometimes the prices they give to some wigs should clearly tell you it’s a scam,there’s no way that wig will be 580

H A W K S O N:

Always insist on payment on delivery!!

Maa:

This is the reason why I don’t like buying stuffs online

