Shatta Wale has offered words of encouragement to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum ahead of her singing marathon

The musician commended the young lady for the bold step and expressed hope that she will achieve her ambition

Many people who reacted to the post wished the young lady best of luck in her endeavour

Shatta Wale has thrown his weight behind Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the young lady hoping to break a Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon (singathon) held by an individual.

The Kakai hitmaker took to Facebook to commend the young lady for her will and determination to attempt such a record.

He opened up about his desire to be at the venue to support Afua in person and expressed optimism that she would break the 11-year record.

"I wish I will be there to support this lady. You can do it !!! Let’s goooo. I don’t know you from anywhere but I want to support and boost your confidence and also let you know you are winning hands down," his post read.

Starting on December 24, Afua will attempt to break India's Sunil Waghmare singing marathon record of 105 hours.

Shatta Wale's post has gathered over 5000 likes and 180 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend Afua Aduonum

Many people who reacted to the post offered words of encouragement to the young lady as she gears up for the challenge.

Sentalk music reacted:

Now that's the true definition of a good heart, what matters is that we must win.

Ankonam Rebel indicated:

She can do it .Afua for Ghana Ghana for Afua..good luck dear the universe is with u

Benjamin Harrison Akortia wrote:

We love you KING. This will go a long way to boost her morale.

Randy Coleman added:

We dey ur back, beautiful Ghana babe. Go get it and make us proud! Much love.

Nana Kwame Sark stated:

I believe Shatta performing all his songs can take 4 to 5 days. Guinness record bi that oo

Afua Aduonum announces songs she will be performing

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has provided an update on her singing marathon.

The young lady who seemed very excited revealed that her singing marathon will begin in December this year.

Afua revealed she will be performing songs from different including hiplife, gospel and highlife among others.

