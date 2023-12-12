A young lady is trending after she attempted to feature her mother in a viral TikTok dance challenge

The woman who was having none of it decided to disrupt the video by singing a popular gospel song

Netizens who reacted to the video supported the elderly woman regarding her actions

The move by a young Ghanaian lady to introduce her mother to TikToK has backfired following the unexpected action of the elderly woman.

It happened as the young lady joined the Monica dance challenge and wanted to show off her sassy dance moves in front of her mother.

Ghanaian lady laments as mother disrupts TikTok video Photo credit: @abenaberry61/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As the video began, her mother seemed enthused at the start and even praised her daughter over the striking resemblance the both share.

Everything changed as soon as the young lady begun to whine her waist in sync with the danceable tune.

Not knowing what to do, the elderly woman in a bid to prove that she is devout Christian started singing popular gospel song Unto the Lord Be The Glory.

At that the point, the young lady who could not bear the betrayal got her mother to move away from the camera after which she ended the video.

The video captioned, "When your mom is a prayer warrior," had gathered over 300 likes and 22 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the actions of the elderly woman

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video supported the elderly woman on her actions

nhana akuah stated:

u see that u don't come to church so mom is praying for you

The boss lady reacted:

hahaha I love your mother

Efyamomee indicated

Wagye ne ho agyae, unto the lord bɛn?

user7436318987069 wrote:

Unto the Lord ampa mummy

Maame Vee reacted:

This is beautiful

Mum fumes at daughter after finding she is a TikToker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady got people talking after she revealed how her mother reacted after finding out that she is a TikToker.

The lady shared a voice note from her mother, who did not hide her displeasure over her actions.

Her mum wondered why she had decided to devote her time and energy to TikTok adding that what benefits was she deriving from it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh