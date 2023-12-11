Curvy Ghanaian Lady Shakes Heavy Behind At Party, Many Compare Her To Hajia Bintu, Video Trends
- A lady with a heavy backside is trending after a video of her at a party went viral on social media
- The lady got many staring at her at the event due to her impressive physique
- Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared diverse opinions about the lady
A Ghanaian lady is trending after she stole the spotlight at a party with her impressive physique and heavy backside.
The video that YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of Celebrity_blogg revealed that the young lady was among the party goers at an event organised at East Legon in Accra.
As if she wanted everyone to notice her presence, the curvy young lady took her time to sashay as she exited the event.
Her action attracted the attention of party-goers, most of whom seemed eager to stare at her curvy shape once she passed beside them.
The video, which was captioned "Sunday After Party At Mad Club East Legon Hajia Bintu Pro Max", had raked in over 9000 likes and 14 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who reacted to the video were divided in their opinions about the young lady.
While others enjoyed the video and admired her, some were not too enthused about the lady's form.
@M_orale indicated:
Why do people find this attractive
@Kayjnr10 stated:
Artificial nkoaa, lmao
@GhinMind wrote
This thing dey bore now.
@eyiramcomedy added:
kaishh
@MaameGyata commented:
Bintu is clear
@kojoboafo10 replied:
E no be nice
Lady shakes backside on streets
Earlier, YEN.com.gh indicated that a lady is trending after a video of her shaking her bum vigorously on the streets of Accra surfaced on the internet.
She wore a pair of tight green shorts that accentuated her curves and heavy backside.
She paired the shorts with a branded t-shirt from Enterprise Life Ghana and completed her look with black sneakers.
Passersby and other insurance company employees took out their smartphones to record the moment.
The lady bent her back and shook her behind seriously.
Source: YEN.com.gh