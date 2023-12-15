Sonnie Badu has cleared the air on issues concerning his recently-held Rhythms In Africa concert

In a new interview, Badu explained that the sale of his Rolex watch was to support his budget and not fund the entire concert

He revealed that he spent over GH₵2 million on the concert without making any profits

Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu has disclosed that his recent Rhythms of Africa concert in Accra cost him a lot of money but brought no financial returns.

According to the US-based gospel minister, he spent close to $180,000 ( GH₵2,168,256.60 on the show held at the Grand Arena on December 9.

Badu disclosed this while clarifying the growing narrative he had sold his Rolex watch to fund the concert.

In an earlier interview, the singer revealed that he was so constrained that he had to sell his Rolex for the concert to happen. The statement was misconstrued to mean that he funded the entire event with the proceeds of the watch sale.

The Rolex didn't fund the entire concert

But Badu has stated per Pulse Ghana report that Rolex timepiece only covered a portion of the concert's hefty budget contrary to the lingering perceptions. He added that overall costs approached $180K when factoring in travel, production, promotions, and others.

Speaking to MzGee, he shared his disappointment over sponsors like D. Kwaku Oteng, who failed to fulfil financial commitments.

However, Badu apologized for airing frustrations with donors like Oteng on air. He admitted bringing the issues public was improper despite his concert frustrations.

Badu claims no profit was accrued

Asked whether he turned any profit on the ambitious Rhythms of Africa show, Badu firmly dismissed the notion.

"Can't you see with what I did I have run at a loss?" he responded when queried on tickets sold.

Watch Badu's interview below:

