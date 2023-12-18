A video of a West Ham fan raising concerns about Kudus missing games for the team due to the AFCON has gone viral

The fan expressed concern that the unavailability of the player will affect the team's performance

Netizens who reacted to the video differed in thier opinions about the comments of the man regarding Ghana's participation at the AFCON

A West Ham fan has raised concerns about the pending unavailability of Mohammed Kudus due to the upcoming African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) competition set to be held in January 2024.

In a video that YEN.com.gh sighted on West Ham Fan TV on YouTube, the middle-aged man praised the Ghanaian playmaker for his performance in the 3-0 victory against Wolves in the EPL.

West Ham fan reacts to losing Kudus during AFCON Photo credit: @WestHam/X @West Ham Fan TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

He remarked that West Ham struggled without Kudus this season and hoped that the Ghana Black Stars would not perform well at the AFCON.

"The best we've got is that Ghana don't do too well in the African Cup because without him we struggle."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kudus scored two out of three West Ham goals against Wolves on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

West Ham now lie 8th on the EPL table with 27 points.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 20,000 views and 60 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video reacted to the desire by some West Ham fans to see Ghana exit the AFCON at an early stage.

@zoewhajah2816 reacted:

Westham fanboys relax even without Kudus in Ghana there's , Nuamah, Sulemana who are equally talented. The issue with Ghana is we don't have the right coach and systems in place

@danielteyehuago1633 wrote:

See, the Ghana coach don't know how to make use of great players.

@melissayeboah1210 indicated:

Sorry, Ghana is going to push in this Afcon so you better find a way without Kudus

Kudus does Terminator viral dance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus left many excited as he displayed some sassy dance moves during the West Ham and Wolves game, on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Following his second goal, Kudus treated fans to a jubilant celebration, channelling his inner entertainer with King Promise's Terminator dance.

The display not only delighted West Ham supporters but also won the hearts of many Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh