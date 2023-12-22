Ghanaian businesswoman Dela Mond rejects hustling abroad, citing ample opportunities in Ghana and a desire to stay close to her children.

Despite the possibility of obtaining visas for any country, she emphasises the challenges of life abroad and the need to work hard.

Comfortable with her business, Dela asserts she won't leave for menial jobs overseas.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Dela Mond said she could apply for a visa to any country and settle there, but she would choose to stay in Ghana and take care of her children and business.

She emphasised the misconception about the ease of life abroad, asserting that hard work is essential, and she values the opportunities available in her home country.

“We all have different perceptions toward hustling abroad, but I won’t travel abroad to stay. I can go anywhere I want, but I can’t leave behind my kids. There are many jobs available in Ghana. Life abroad is as easy as people think it is. You have to work just as hard as you would in Ghana. For me, I would never call a friend abroad because it is that easy to make money there either,” she said.

