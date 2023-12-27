The father of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has expressed gratitude to the medical team at the Akwaaba village for prioritising the well-being of his daughter

In an interview, he opened up on how sad he was to see daughter struggling to sing at a point because she had issues with her voice.

Many netizens who reacted to the video have commended Thomas Ofosu Ofori for being a supportive father

Thomas Ofosu Ofori, the father of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has thanked the medical team helping to ensure that his daughter gets the necessary medical care she needs as she embarks on the singing marathon.

Mr Ofosu who was speaking in an interview with Joy Prime on the sidelines of the event at the Akwaaba Village on Day 2 admitted that as a father it was disturbing to see his daughter lose her voice during the performance.

"To be very frank, when I came to meet her, I was feeling very sad, because she could not even speak".

He expressed gratitude to the medical team and voice training coach for helping her daughter regain her voice hence continuing with her performance.

Mr Ofori also thanked Ghanaians for supporting her daughter on her quest to break the singing marathon world record set over 20 years ago.

At the time of time of writing the report, the video on Facebook had raked in over 8000 likes and 240 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians commend him for being a supportive father

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended him for being a supportive father.

Nana Adoma stated:

I love the fathers support it will motivate her,I know she can make it and make us proud. The team is doing a great job

Margaret Parwani indicated:

Awww daddy it shall be well... She will surely pull through

Nahnarh Adwoah Dwamena wrote:

A proud dad . More strength Afua

Onajah Amos stated:

I also became scared when she said “ it’s off, it’s not coming “. I said ooh, they should do something for it to come. Apart from that voice challenge, he energy level is still high. She will make it.

Wendy Shay offers support to Afua Aduonum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay was spotted at the Akwaaba Village, lending her support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

Wendy Shay's appearance motivated the weary but resilient Afua whose attempt has made her the centre of attraction in Ghana this Yuletide.

According to Wendy Shay, who granted an interview on-site, Afua's Guinness World Record attempt is a remarkable feat, especially for women in the entertainment industry.

