Nigel Gaisie has caused a stir after he expressed disappointment in Nigerian celebrities over the lack of support shown to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

He recalled the massive support Ghanaians gave Hilda Baci and wondered why that it is not being done by Nigerians for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

He admonished Ghanaians to learn to mind their business and promote what is theirs

The leader of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, TWPFM, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has called out Nigerian celebrities and media over what he thinks is a deliberate attempt on their path not to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian lady who is attempting to break the world record for the longest singing marathon (singathon) held by an individual.

The outspoken prophet took to Facebook on December 26, where he asked his followers if any of them had chanced on a post by any Nigerian celebrity or even blogger offering support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

He recalled how Ghanaians supported Hilda Baci on her quest to break the cooking marathon world record and concluded that the time has come for Ghanaians to their mind business and promote their own.

"Alas, have you chanced on any Nigerian celebrity or blogger posting about Afua’s singa-thon? But Ghanaians no make we sleep when it was Hilda. Let’s Learn to mind our business and promote ours...YOURS IS YOURS. They have practised a culture of supporting their own no matter what,” his post read in part.

Nigel Gaisie was at the Akwaaba Village in Accra to offer support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who is poised to set a new world singing marathon record by an individual.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 1000 likes and 170 comments.

Netizens react to the comments by Nigel Gaisie

Many social media users who thronged the comments section of the post disagreed with Nigel Gaisie on his viewpoints.

Kelvs Fess replied:

You ghanaian didn't support Hilda Baci,what you people did was jumping on Naija trend,just as usual, jumping on Naija trend to gain popularity online doesn't mean you supporting Nigerians

Simon O Charles indicated:

Dear Ghanians , why Nigeria and Nigerians became your competitor?Why wouldn’t you do your things without getting to involve Nigeria in comparison?

Berenice Nartey wrote:

Thanks PNG, for coming out to support our girl.Our support will encourage her and urge her on. We pray for divine strength for her.

WorshipperPrince Allotey replied:

An agenda I wanted to push ...even me alone I posted Hilda 86 times

Asamoah Gyan supports Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Ghana national football team and a musician himself Gyan was at the venue on Tuesday night, December 26, 2023, to show love for the young lady.

The crowd erupted in cheers when they spotted Asamoah Gyan among the supporters.

