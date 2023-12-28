Embarking on the journey from cap and gown to success stories, the graduating class of 2023 didn't just earn degrees; they etched their names in the annals of viral fame.

From heartwarming family achievements to individual triumphs that resonated online, these graduation tales are stories of resilience, passion, and the pursuit of excellence.

Read on as we unravel the captivating narratives of five graduates whose moments of glory transcended the academic stage, making them the true stars of 2023.

Graduation stories that went viral in 2023 Photo credit: @_sigis via Twitter; Maame Sika via YouTube

Source: Youtube

1. Aeronautical Engineering Graduate Receives a Surprising Gift: Ghanaian Parents Gift Daughter a Three-Bedroom House"

Among the viral graduation stories of 2023, Maame Sika's achievement in completing her first degree in aeronautical engineering at Letourneau University was an extraordinary one.

For fulfilling the proud family's dream, Maame Sika's parents expressed their pride by presenting her with a remarkable graduation gift—a three-bedroom house.

The heartwarming gesture not only celebrated her academic success but also showcased the depth of parental support and pride.

2. Mother-Daughter Duo Steals the Show: A Graduation Drive in Style at the University of Free State"

In one of the heartwarming graduation stories of 2023, a mother and her daughter took the celebration to a whole new level at the University of Free State.

The duo made a grand entrance at the graduation ceremony, driving in style with the mother's Range Rover adorned with personalized number plates proudly proclaiming, "Graduates."

The touching bond between the two captured the hearts of netizens, who widely shared their admiration, deeming the mother-daughter pair as relationship goals.

3. The twin brothers who achieved excellent results at KNUST and graduated together

Humphrey and Harry Ashimatey, who graduated from KNUST in 2023, were standout figures among the graduating class.

Humphrey, the top-performing student, achieved an impressive feat by securing the title of overall best graduate, obtaining an outstanding 52 As across all 52 courses he undertook during his four-year academic journey.

Meanwhile, Harry, his twin brother, excelled in Civil Engineering, concluding his studies with an impressive grade of 82.14.

4. Ghanaian Brothers Make Waves Going to the Bar Together

In another heartening graduation story that resonated across the internet in 2023, three brothers captured the spotlight as news spread of their simultaneous call to the Ghana Bar.

The triumphant trio celebrated this significant achievement, sharing compelling photos dressed in impeccable attire for the Call of the Bar event.

Their collective success garnered widespread commendation from many Ghanaians who applauded the remarkable accomplishment of the brothers as they ventured into the legal profession together.

5. Ghanaian Couple Simultaneously Called to the Bar at General Legal Council's 60th Enrolment Ceremony

Also, in a historic moment at the 60th enrolment ceremony of the General Legal Council in Ghana, over 1,000 newly trained lawyers celebrated their success in passing their professional law examinations.

Notably, one outstanding highlight featured a husband and wife who were simultaneously called to the Ghana Bar.

The joyous news was shared on social media by the man's sister, eliciting congratulations from numerous well-wishers who recognized the incredible and rare achievement of the couple.

Source: YEN.com.gh