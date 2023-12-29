Ghanaian lady Victoria Agyiri has narrated how she paid $45,000 because she was lured by promises of a US connection but ended up in Egypt

Seeking help to return home, she said she is now trapped in a cleaning job and described her situation as akin to slavery

Victoria said she trusted the agent due to a mutual friend and regrets leaving her eatery business for the false promises

Victoria Agyiri, a Ghanaian resident in Egypt, recently shared her experience of being deceived by an agent who promised her a connection to the US.

Victoria disclosed that the agent only revealed the truth about her destination a week before her departure, leaving her with limited options.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, she said despite assurances of a good job in Egypt, she was charged $45,000 (GH¢566,110) upon arrival, with the agent giving her a two-year timeline for repayment.

Victoria Agyiri speaking to DJ Nyaami in a video interview Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Victoria expressed her disappointment, stating that the promised job was a cleaning job, a stark contrast to what was initially agreed on.

Attempting to return to Ghana, she discovered that her passport was withheld by the agent, who insisted on payment before allowing her to leave. Victoria, earning GH¢2,300 monthly, now faces the daunting task of repaying $47,000, making her feel trapped and exploited in a foreign country.

She explained that even though she attempts to seek assistance from fellow Ghanaians in Egypt, the agent manipulates the narrative, claiming she willingly agreed to the terms before arrival.

Victoria, feeling akin to being treated as an enslaved person, said she was exhausted by the situation and expressed her desire to return to Ghana as soon as possible.

Victoria emphasised that she wasn't initially eager to travel abroad, as she owned an eatery. Trusting the agent due to a mutual friend, she had no idea that her destination would be Egypt, and she deeply regrets leaving her business for false promises.

Now, she said she hopes to garner support and awareness about her situation, urging fellow Ghanaians and authorities to assist her in returning home and escaping the exploitative circumstances she finds herself in.

