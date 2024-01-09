Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, aiming to break the world record for the longest individual cooking marathon, received frogs from the chief of Kumbungu

In a post by @Nyaba_Abu, it was revealed that Failatu served rice with two fried frogs, a delicacy for the people of Kumbungu.

Notable figures, including music producer Nero-X, were served some of the fried frogs and appreciated Failatu's culinary creations

Failatu Abdul-Razak, the Ghanaian chef attempting to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon of an individual, has prepared and served several dishes.

One of the things she has made so far is fried frogs which she served with rice.

In a post on X, formally Twitter @Nyaba_Abu indicated that Failatu serves a plate of rice with two fried frogs.

A collage of Nero-X holding a plate of rice with fried frog and Chef Faila Photo credit: @Nyaba_Abu & @FailaAbdulRazak Source: Twitter

He indicated that the chief of Kumbungu sent some frogs to Chef Faila as his way of supporting her world record attempt.

Faila has received support from government appointees, traditional leaders, corporate institutions and other people since she started cooking on January 1, 2024.

One of those who was served the rice and fried frogs was Ghanaian music producer Nero-X.

Meanwhile, the frog is a delicacy for the people of Kumbungu in the Northern region of Ghana.

Earlier, Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak gained admiration for her well-garnished meals during the Guinness World Record for longest cook-a-thon.

She is seeking to break a record and promote Ghanaian cuisine; her exquisite dishes, including fufu, tuo zafi, jollof, and waakye, received widespread applause.

Breakfast offerings like omelettes with tea showcase her culinary prowess as pictures of her meals go viral.

Meanwhile, after Failatu Abdul-Razak served about a thousand plates, a Nigerian man commended her.

He applauded Chef Faila's cooking skills and advised against comparing Nigerian jollof to Ghanaian jollof.

The Nigerian fan urged the previous record holder, Hilda Baci, to take notes from Chef Faila, emphasizing the exceptional quality of Ghanaian jollof.

