The man who left many gushing after winning a GH¢6 million bet has announced that the government has deducted withholding tax

He appealed to the government to use the money judiciously so it would benefit Ghanaians

Many people who listened to his interview commended him on becoming a millionaire overnight

A Ghanaian man who won a GH¢6 million bet has announced that the government has deducted ten per cent from his winnings as withholding tax.

Fuseini made this revelation in an interview with King Eben on Wontumi TV after he was asked whether the betting company had paid him the money.

Fuseini reveals that the government has deducted tax from his winning Photo credit: @Ghgalaxy/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He revealed to the interviewer that the betting company had paid him and that the amount deducted as tax was GH¢600,000.

Fuseini appealed to the government to the money judiciously to the benefit of Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh sighted the interview on the Facebook page of GH Page News.

At the time of writing the report, the interview had raked in over 100,000 views and 600 comments.

Listen to the interview

Ghanaians congratulate him

Many people who reacted to the video that amount.

Bhra Akwasi stated:

Bro the guy life has changed totally God is wonderful, wow so happy for him

Ibrahim Razak commented::

Congratulations Bro!!!!! More wins!!! Blessings upon you

Fafa to the WORLD indicated:

Hnmmm this game one day we too we go chop.

Kwame Zigah reacted:

Congratulations bro, soo happy for u. Just be extra careful when with friends and family. Be wise and live long to enjoy ur money.

Jay Lovee added:

Nobody know tomorrow..Bro enjoy life to the fullest

Fuseini thanks God for winning ¢6million bet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fuseini had shared the circumstances through which he won the bet.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the lucky bettor said it was only by divine intervention he won the record-breaking bet.

He said he had always been betting on the aviator platform and cashing out small wins.

But on that particular day, he placed a double bet of GH₵20 and had wanted to cash out early enough.

However, something held his hand, and the phone fell when he picked it up to cash out.

