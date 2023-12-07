Ghanaian Lady After NSS Starts Selling Tissue Paper In Traffic, Video Stirs Reaction
- A video of a young Ghanaian lady selling tissue paper on the streets has stirred reactions online
- The lady who recently completed national service appealed to Ghanaians to buy from her
- Ghanaians who reacted to the video commended the young lady for working hard
A young Ghanaian lady has become a source of motivation after she shared a video of her hustle on TikTok.
The lady @amagodsplan3 revealed that after national service she now makes a living working as a street hawker.
As someone who sells tissue paper, the video showed how she moves from one vehicle to the other trying to convince people to buy from her.
At the time of writing the report, the video which was captioned "After National Service I now sell tissue on Traffic please buy from me" had raked 1000 likes and 14 comments.
Ghanaians encourage the young lady
Many netizens who reacted to the video commended her for the hard work whereas others also admonished her not to give up hope.
Your_Star37 stated:
Most Hard working Lady i know
DHG Godslove indicated:
May GOD bless all your effort.. keep it up …
Glammy Sarah indicated:
tima tissues all the way
pretty Amber indicated
Bby I miss you so much
Graduate prays he doesn't want to end up as a mobile money vendor
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian content creator, 24GH Comedy, has successfully bagged a degree at the Garden City University College in Kumasi.
Dressed in a graduation gown, 24GH Comedy expressed worry about his future, as he funnily remarked that he does not want to end up as a mobile money vendor or a street hawker.
Lady with two masters degree turns momo vendor
Also, a young Ghanaian lady who works as a mobile money vendor has decided to go into the mobile money business after her quest to secure a job with her certificates proved futile.
The university graduate with two master's degrees said years of unemployment she resorted to the mobile money business.
She expressed delight about the decision saying she is now able to fend for herself.
