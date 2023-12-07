A video of a young Ghanaian lady selling tissue paper on the streets has stirred reactions online

The lady who recently completed national service appealed to Ghanaians to buy from her

Ghanaians who reacted to the video commended the young lady for working hard

A young Ghanaian lady has become a source of motivation after she shared a video of her hustle on TikTok.

The lady @amagodsplan3 revealed that after national service she now makes a living working as a street hawker.

Lady start selling tissue paper after NSS Photo credit:/@amagodsplan3/TikTok

As someone who sells tissue paper, the video showed how she moves from one vehicle to the other trying to convince people to buy from her.

At the time of writing the report, the video which was captioned "After National Service I now sell tissue on Traffic please buy from me" had raked 1000 likes and 14 comments.

Ghanaians encourage the young lady

Many netizens who reacted to the video commended her for the hard work whereas others also admonished her not to give up hope.

Your_Star37 stated:

Most Hard working Lady i know

DHG Godslove indicated:

May GOD bless all your effort.. keep it up …

Glammy Sarah indicated:

tima tissues all the way

pretty Amber indicated

Bby I miss you so much

