Ghanaians living in Tamale in the Northern region and other regions of the north have showed overwhelming support to Failatu Abdul-Razak as she brought her cookathon to an end on Wednesday, January 10, 2023.

Images on social media showed several people present at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to witness the historic moment Chef Faila turned off her gas cooker to signify the end of the cook-a-thon.

On social media, @fariedfab4 shared images of people gathered outside the cookathon venue and also other videos of people walking to the place.

The crowd present to witness the historic moment when Chef Faila concludes the cook-a-thon.

Despite the numbers, the military and other security personnel were present to ensure orderliness.

Chef Faila Ends Guinness World Record Attempt After 227 Hours Of Cooking

Meanwhile, Failatu Abdul-Razak concluded her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon after 227 hours at Modern City Hotel in Tamale on January 10, 2024.

Initially planned for 120 hours, the cook-a-thon was extended to 10 days.

Despite initial plans to end at 10:00 am on the 10th day, Chef Faila extended to complete her last meal, exceeding the anticipated time.

Sweet Adjeley Flies To Ghana, Heads To Tamale To Support Faila

In another story, Sweet Adjeley, a renowned food content creator from New Jersey, flew to Ghana to support Chef Faila Abdul-Razak's Guinness World Record cook-a-thon.

Netizens applauded her commitment to the historic culinary moment as Faila plans to conclude her attempt on January 10, 2024.

Faila started cooking on January 1, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh