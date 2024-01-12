Ghanaian businesswoman Obaa Rose, facing physical challenges, expresses contentment with life in Ghana, rejecting the idea of living abroad due to her self-sufficiency through her business.

Despite accessibility challenges, Rose emphasises her positive outlook and refusal to complain about the country's economy, citing her monthly income.

Social media, particularly TikTok, played a transformative role in her life, leading her to start a soap-making business and break dependency on others.

