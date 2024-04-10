A video of a Ghanaian man speaking about the difficulty most men living abroad go through in finding partners has popped up

He said in the video that, men abroad lack the courage to express their feelings to ladies even if they are their spec

Netizens who thronged the comment session expressed varied opinions, as some laughed over the comment while others urged him to explore dating apps

A Ghanaian man living abroad has taken to social media to lament over the difficulty men abroad face in finding a girlfriend.

He noted in a video shared on TikTok by the user @Kofi London that unlike home, it's very difficult to approach ladies abroad.

He further said most men lack the courage to express their feelings to ladies.

"You can meet a lady whose your spec, but you can't even call her. Life here is hard," he noted.

Netizens provide solutions

Netizens who thronged the comment session of the viral video expressed varied opinions on the matter.

While some laughed over it, others who lived abroad confirmed his statement.

Another group provided solutions, with some people advising him to resort to dating apps.

@Tekay wrote:

"Seriously Boss, am suffering Seriously in UK."

@Boys Prefect wrote:

"I met one today, my English failed me. Me calculate wɔ me trim aa anfa."

@Miss-Posh Jesus Gome wrote:

"I can confirm that it's Stress on both sides. I cannot talk to someone more than an hour. I'm off to bed. Hard work and the system have removed all motivation for anything else."

@Ofori Gaa wrote:

"I swear bro true talk we are suffering ruff."

