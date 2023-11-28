Oluwatimilehin, also known as "Omo Johnbull" on Twitter, has gone viral after announcing his single status and search for a serious relationship in a tweet viewed by 2.6 million people

The physically challenged 30-year-old business owner from Abeokuta encouraged potential partners to apply

The heartfelt tweet has garnered widespread support and attention on social media, creating a digital platform for Oluwatimilehin's quest for companionship

Physically challenged young man, Oluwatimilehin, popularly known as "Omo Johnbull" with the Twitter handle @P_jayzee, has taken to the social media platform to announce his quest for love.

In a tweet that has since gone viral with a staggering 2.6 million views, Oluwatimilehin declared his relationship status and readiness for a serious commitment.

The tweet, accompanied by a photo of the confident entrepreneur, revealed that Oluwatimilehin is AA, an Aquarius, and operates his business in Abeokuta.

A physically man is looking for love on social media Photo credit: P_jayzee

Source: Twitter

, he said he was serious about finding a meaningful connection, despite being physically challenged.

His words were:

"Please I’m single and searching. I’m AA, Aquarius, Based in Abeokuta, Business owner, 30++, Physically challenged, and ready for a serious relationship. Apply within."

Social media users comment on photo of physically challenged man looking for love

The heartfelt announcement has garnered widespread attention on social media, with users expressing support and encouragement for Oluwatimilehin in his quest for companionship.

@EGhedoni added:

You're in luck because God's got your back. He's going to send you an amazing supporter who truly gets you. By the way, you're looking pretty handsome, be cautious of those ladies who might try to swoop in claiming it's all about love. Keep praying and trust that God will guide

@pioneerjoshua8 commented:

Your handwork is so beautiful . I have retweeted it. May you find the woman of your dream.

@LivinusVickie22 mentioned:

Wow. I honestly wish you all the best

Ghanaian craftsman with physical disability amazes social media with stunning handcrafted shoes

In a separate report, a Ghanaian artisan with a physical disability is generating widespread admiration on social media as images of his impressive handcrafted shoes circulate online.

The skilled craftsman is captured diligently working on his creations, showcasing resilience that has garnered praise from observers like Opoku Samuel Kwame, who commended the determination displayed by individuals who refuse to be defined by physical challenges.

Stirring video of determined man with disability digging sewer hole sparks compassion and support

Meanwhile, a video showing a resilient man with a physical challenge vigorously digging a sewer hole despite his condition has triggered emotions.

Clad in worn-out clothes and possessing only one leg, the individual engages in his labor with unwavering determination.

The impactful footage has garnered numerous views, prompting viewers to express their empathy and inquire about ways to assist in alleviating the man's struggles.

