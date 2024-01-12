Patricia Fiaka, a Ghanaian in Ireland, shared her heartbreak story on SVTV Africa, revealing her ex-boyfriend's infidelity after buying him a car through a bank loan

Despite a five-year relationship and her higher income, the partner cheated and left when questioned about marriage

Patricia later pursued studies in Ireland, but her ex reported her to the police over alleged threats, resulting in a legal case and the car not being returned

Ireland-based Ghanaian Patricia Fiaka opened up about her heartbreak, narrating a poignant tale of betrayal after she bought her ex-boyfriend a car.

According to Patricia, who earned more than her partner, she secured a bank loan to purchase the vehicle, opting to use public transportation herself.

Woman recounts ordeal suffered at the hands of ex-lover

Source: UGC

Despite their five-year relationship, changes in her ex-boyfriend's behaviour surfaced, leading to infidelity and eventual fallout.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Patricia shared that the relationship took a turn for the worse despite her efforts to accommodate her partner's wishes.

She purchased a car for him, hoping to strengthen their bond, but he began picking up other women instead.

She revealed that the breaking point occurred when Patricia's mother inquired about their marriage plans, triggering her ex-boyfriend's anger. He subsequently moved out and severed ties with Patricia's mother.

Amid heartbreak, Patricia embarked on a new chapter by applying to study abroad, ultimately choosing Ireland.

However, the story took a legal turn as her ex-boyfriend reported her to the police, alleging threats against his new girlfriend, who was instructed not to ride in the car.

The case was transferred to the Domestic Violence & Victim Unit (DOVVSU), adding a layer of complexity to Patricia's emotional turmoil.

Despite the legal challenges, Patricia's car was not returned, compounding the emotional distress caused by the betrayal.

Watch the video below:

Woman in UK laments high cost of living

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman has urged relatives back home to make judicious use of the monies they receive from loved ones currently there.

In a video on TikTok, the lady complained about the attitude of some Ghanaians who have the perception that persons abroad are enjoying.

She said the high cost of living in the UK has negatively affected them and pleaded with relatives back home not to misuse money meant for special projects.

Ghanaian Man In Canada Plans To Return To Ghana In 2024

In another story, a Ghanaian residing in Canada, known as Kweku, plans to return to Ghana in 2024 after ten years of studying in various countries, including France, Poland, the USA, and Canada, where he obtained a PhD in radiation physics.

Kweku expressed his intention to contribute to Ghana's development with the knowledge acquired during his studies, emphasizing that his goal was never to stay abroad permanently.

He mentioned monitoring political developments between NDC and NPP, indicating a desire to utilize his experiences to contribute to Ghana politically upon his return.

