Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, has explained how he made his first million pounds and accrued his wealth

The presidential aspirant said he became a millionaire in his early 20s after starting businesses in the UK

Bediako explained on Citi TV that he sold scrap and also had ventures in the telecommunications industry

The leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, has given further accounts of how he made his first million pounds.

The presidential aspirant said he became a millionaire at the age of 21.

Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bediako explained on Citi TV that he sold scrap and had telecommunications ventures.

He also said he invested $20,000 from his initial million-dollar earnings to establish a nightclub in Ghana.

According to him, this led to him making $75,000 after selling the club in 2002.

Bediako stressed that he started investing at a very young age.

“The first money I made in England altogether was a million pounds and I was 21. I was working for myself, my company was GT, Global Telecommunications and Utilities, I was selling scrap. I had my own office and I had two employees."

The eccentric New Force leader's source of wealth has been the subject of discussion as he makes a bid for the presidency.

However, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, suggested that the extreme scrutiny of Bediako may be misplaced since he does not have a political party.

Thompson noted to YEN.com.gh that existing political parties were more deserving of such scrutiny.

"He is not required to answer to anybody on where he gets money to start a business. We are talking about political party financing.”

"When he is legally registered as a political party and he begins activities, then we can ask him questions."

Controversy around The New Force

The New Force made a splash with a massive billboard drive featuring a masked man before Bediako revealed himself to be the man behind the campaign.

The official unveiling of the party at the Independence Square in Accra was disrupted by National Security personnel on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

It also courted controversy after its spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuissi, was arrested and deported.

This was after charges related to her obtaining a student permit under false declaration were dropped.

Cheddar speaks on inspirations

Bediako, earlier, revealed that he derives inspiration from poverty.

During an interview on TV3's New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

"I derive my inspiration from poverty, the leaders of the nation, systems and the likes of the figures from the 60s, including Kwame Nkrumah and Patrice Lumumba."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh