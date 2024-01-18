An employment advocate has shared tips on what persons in search of jobs can do to earn income

Daniel Fenyi touched on the need for the youth to reflect on their potential and how they can turn their turn hobbies into jobs

He also admonished them to network and consider going into collaborations with brands and persons who have succeeded in their fields

Daniel Fenyi, an employment advocate, has opened up on key areas unemployed youth must focus attention on if their quest for gainful employment can be achieved.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Mr Fenyi acknowledged the challenges associated with being unemployed, adding that things which are considered hobbies when given the needed attention can lead to gainful employment for many unemployed graduates.

Ghanaian man advise youth how to overcome unemployment Photo credit: @Prostock-Studio/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

With this, he urged persons eager to transform their hobbies into entrepreneurial ventures to first endeavour to conduct a self introspection.

"This first step entails taking a closer look at one's passions, skills, and areas of expertise. Reflecting on what truly inspires and excites an individual can help them identify the hobbies that have the most potential for monetization. Indeed, one may have many hobbies, but not all of them may be ‘monetizable'. This self-awareness lays the foundation for building a business around that one particular hobby which has an inherent commercial appeal."

He also stressed the need for people to get more practical by setting up a business, where they would focus their attention on building a strong brand presence by developing an effective marketing strategy.

"Marketing and promotion play a pivotal role in driving awareness and attracting people to patronize you. Utilizing various channels such as social media, websites, and networking events can help individuals reach their target audience effectively. Implementing targeted marketing strategies, including content creation, influencer collaborations, and engaging storytelling, can create a buzz around their offerings and generate interest.

Mr Fenyi also admonished the youth on the relevance of networking, and with this called on them to also consider entering into collaborations with bigger brands.

"Considering collaborations with already established brands can open up exciting opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships. Collaborating with brands can amplify your reach and credibility."

He concluded by advising the unemployed youth with emphasis on university graduates to see the money-making potentials within their hobbies.

