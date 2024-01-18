A Ghanaian entrepreneur, Issah Sumaila, asserts that achieving success is easier in Ghana than abroad

He started a food business in Kumasi in 2020, expanding to four branches and acquiring 100 acres of land for farming

Sumaila attributes the perceived lack of success among Ghanaian youth to a preference for foreign travel over starting businesses locally

Issah Sumaila, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, firmly decided against travelling outside for work because he believes achieving success is easier in Ghana than abroad.

The founder of a food business in Kumasi emphasized that the opportunities and achievements he has experienced in his home country are enough evidence for him to know he can make it in Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Issah said he established his food business in 2020, expanded to three additional branches, and recently purchased 100 acres of land for farming.

Issah Sumaila said he owns a food business which is doing well and has purchased land for farming Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

Issah said that all most people need to succeed in Ghana is the correct information, which many youths lack access to.

Issah emphasized the ease of accomplishing goals within Ghana and pointed out his significant achievements, including expanding his business and recent land acquisition for farming.

When asked about his decision not to work abroad, Issah cited historical reasons, stating,

"The white man is not my friend."

He expressed scepticism about the potential for success abroad, drawing on historical contexts and asserting that he has everything he needs in Ghana.

Ghanaian Businesswoman Shuns Abroad Dreams

In a related story, Ghanaian businesswoman Obaa Rose, despite facing physical challenges, shared her inspiring story and reasons for not considering travel abroad.

In an interview, she emphasized her satisfaction with a job that provides a monthly income and rejects complaints about Ghana's economy.

Obaa Rose credited her transformative journey, particularly in soap-making, to social media, particularly TikTok, showcasing resilience and independence despite physical limitations.

Ghanaian Man In Germany Says He Wants To Return Home

Meanwhile, Marcus, a Ghanaian in Germany for seven years, expressed a desire to return home due to challenges despite financial gains.

Initially motivated by a belief that success required travel abroad, he shared his struggles, including financial difficulties and the harsh realities faced without proper documentation.

Marcus advised Ghanaian youth earning over Gh₵3000 monthly against abroad travel, urging wise use of money and cautioning about the often hidden struggles behind the facade of success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh