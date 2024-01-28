Felicia Owusu, a Ghanaian in Germany, said she would never bring a man from Ghana to Germany

According to the German-based Ghanaian, who has lived abroad for eight years, it is not her responsibility to do that

Felicia advised Ghanaians aspiring to travel abroad to acquire skills and suggested men take the initiative to relocate

Germany-based Ghanaian Felicia Owusu has dismissed the notion of bringing a man from Ghana to Germany, asserting that it's not her responsibility.

She emphasized that such a decision depends on the individual, stating that she would prefer to date a man living in Europe rather than Africa.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Felicia Owusu addressed the topic of relationships and immigration, particularly the expectation that women living abroad should bring men from their home countries.

A Ghanaian lady in Germany, Felicia Owusu, speaking to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

She expressed her firm stance against such expectations, stating that it is not a woman's duty to bring a man from Ghana to Germany.

Felicia highlighted the challenges some women face when they bring men from Ghana, noting that even men who had been brought over were complaining about their partners.

She emphasized that each individual should make decisions based on their circumstances and preferences, asserting that she would rather date a man already living in Europe.

Advise to Ghanaians hoping to relocate

The Germany-based Ghanaian advised Ghanaians aspiring to travel abroad to learn a skill, emphasizing the positive impact it can have on one's immigration process.

Felicia shared her personal experience, mentioning that having a skill, in her case, working in a salon, made it easier for her to obtain residency documents in Germany. She encouraged others to consider acquiring skills as it can open up opportunities and simplify the immigration process.

Watch the interview below:

Man happy his wife joined him abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the US said, unlike other men, he has not regretted allowing his wife to join him abroad.

Koo Ofori said his wife has been helpful since she joined him in America.

"My wife Gloria Ofori Nana Ama from Dome has helped me a lot. I've heard people bring their partners abroad, and then they start having issues, but as for me, my wife has helped me."

Ghanaian woman tells why her first marriage collapsed

In another story, a Ghanaian in the USA gave reasons for the collapse of her first marriage.

Vida Thompson said both of them got into the marriage for the wrong reasons.

She indicated that she was growing old and wanted children, while her man also needed legal documents to stay in the US.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh