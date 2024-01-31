A video of Dr Grace Boadu's relative reacting to the demise of his loved one has gone viral online

He explained that the family has decided to have the funeral of Dr Grace Boadu in her hometown of Ejisu Abankro

Many people who reacted to the video expressed their condolences to the grieving family

A relative of the Dr Grace Boadu has opened up on initial plans made by the family in relation to the one-week observance and funeral plans of the founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube on Plus1TV, Yaw Duah, a middle-aged man who identified himself as a brother of Dr Grace Boadu, said the funeral for their beloved was going to be held at Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti Region.

Family opens up on funeral plans of Dr Grace Boadu Photo credit: @+Plus1 TV/YouTube @DomPeace TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

He explained that Dr Grace Boadu was a royal from her hometown, so the funeral would be done in line with their tradition.

Touching on the date for the one-week observance, the young man explained that the family was waiting for the mother of Dr Grace Boadu to arrive from the United States so a decision could be taken.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 13,000 views and 20 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians console the family

Ghanaians who thronged the video's comments section expressed condolences to the grieving family.

@niceevelyn7850 stated:

I will never disturb/worried myself in life too much kraaaaa mpo bcos life is useless and meaniless.

@ishaqibrah1188 commented:

This life is borrowed

@acquahrichmond8380 stated:

Eiii so she has left all these properties behind wow I will chop all my money

@Kojoowusu-ms5su reacted:

Aaaah sooo sad paaa

Old video of Dr Grace Boadu speaking on how she was poisoned

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Boadu revealed that she unknowingly carried poison in her body for over three years.

According to her, immigration officers assumed she had swallowed coke, however medical exams showed a clot caused by poisoning, unknown to Boadu for years.

Doctors, who discovered the poisoning gave her only three days to live and thus advised her to return home to make her will.

Source: YEN.com.gh