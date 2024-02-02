A dog has got many people talking after it graduated from school

The owner of the dog expressed delight that the dog had successfully passed out from the school

Many people who reacted to the video were astonished that a dog could successfully graduate from school

A young lady has left many people in awe after celebrating her dog for graduating from a special dog academy.

A video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @mjacostatv, showed an adorable moment where the young lady in the company of a man went to pick up the dog from school.

The dog, nicely dressed for the occasion and had a graduation cap and bow tie on, ran to the arms of its owner upon seeing her.

The adorable video, which was captioned, "Proud dog mom,” had raked in over 100,000 likes and 6000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section expressed astonishment and congratulated the dog for its academic success.

Chi-som Per-petual wrote:

Omo nothing wey I never see for dis app oooh Puppy academy keep

Martha Onyi indicated:

abeg which company the dog go work after the graduation

sydien indicated:

I think we need a website where poor people post their problems and anonymous rich people who don’t know what to do with their money help the poor

Coachtammytamtee wrote:

Are there puppies that repeat classes in Puppy School? Looks like this puppy was the class prefect in his class.

kingchi added:

which one be puppy academy again ?

i will still be paying school fees for dog after housing and feeding it?

