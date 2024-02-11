Nana Serwaa Ofori Amanfo, a Ghanaian living in Germany, revealed her ordeal of being exploited by her ex-husband after he convinced her to move abroad

Germany-based Ghanaian Nana Serwaa Ofori Amanfo shared her harrowing ordeal of exploitation by her ex-husband, revealing how he deceived her into coming to Europe and then exploited her financially and emotionally.

Despite her initial reluctance to leave Ghana, she was persuaded by her ex-husband, only to find out later that she was brought to Germany to work for him as he could no longer work himself.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Serwaa recounted how her ex-husband demanded €7000 (GH¢93,538) from her just five months after her arrival, claiming it was for bringing her to Germany. She ended up paying €11,000 (GH¢146,989).=

She also revealed that her salary was being deposited into his account, leaving her financially vulnerable and dependent on him.

Additionally, Serwaa disclosed that her ex-husband charged her for various household expenses, including car maintenance, further exacerbating her financial burden.

Moreover, her inability to understand the German language made her susceptible to manipulation and exploitation by her ex-husband.

The situation escalated when Serwaa refused to sign a document, prompting her ex-husband to throw her out of the house multiple times.

Stranded and vulnerable, she was forced to sleep at train stations until her ex-husband ultimately cancelled her documents, rendering her legally vulnerable and without recourse.

UK-based Ghanaian Gwen Cudjoe recounted her distressing ordeal of emotional abuse and financial exploitation by her husband, who married her for financial gain.

Threatened with deportation, Gwen felt compelled to comply with her husband's demands for money, leading to a draining and emotionally taxing experience.

The revelation from her husband's ex-wife added another layer of betrayal, exposing his ulterior motives and lack of genuine affection.

Ghanaian Woman Abroad Recounts How Her Husband Left After He Got His Green Card

Meanwhile, Theresa Amofa, a Ghanaian woman in the UK, shared reasons she believed her marriage has been her biggest mistake, alleging her ex-husband married her solely for US citizenship.

She accused him of infidelity, verbal abuse, and abandoning her and their foster children once he obtained his green card.

Despite her efforts to support him, she feels betrayed by his actions and lack of gratitude.

