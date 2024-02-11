A Ghanaian woman based in Belgium confessed to dating married men for financial support, driven by her family's financial struggles

Akosua Allegation said she dated married men so she could fund her education and pay for her basic needs

However, she eventually transitioned away from these relationships after marrying a Ghanaian man in Belgium in 2019

A Ghanaian woman residing in Belgium and popularly known as Akosua Allegation on TikTok recently opened up about her past experiences dating married men for financial support, particularly to fund her education.

Akosua shared that due to her family's financial struggles and desire to pursue further education, she simultaneously found herself in relationships with two married men.

Speaking candidly in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, despite acknowledging the moral implications of her actions, Akosua explained that she felt compelled to seek financial assistance through these relationships, as her family could not afford to support her educational aspirations.

Akosua Allegation said she dated married men out of necessity and did not mean to offend anyone Photo credit: SVTV Africa

According to Akosua, the relationships with the married men provided her financial stability, enabling her to pursue her education in nursing school and secure accommodation.

However, she also recounted facing threats and pressure from the wives of the men she was involved with, highlighting the complex dynamics of such relationships.

The first man, Akosua's manager at work, supported her by renting an apartment and purchasing a car for her. However, their relationship became strained when his wife discovered their affair and threatened Akosua, leading her to end the relationship.

Despite this setback, Akosua found support from another married man, who bought her a vehicle and sponsored her education.

Eventually, Akosua's life took a different turn when she met a Ghanaian man in Belgium, leading to their marriage in 2019.

