Theresa Amofa, a Ghanaian woman living in the UK, revealed that her marriage to her ex-husband was a mistake as he married her solely for US citizenship, not out of love

She alleged that her former husband cheated, verbally abused her, lied to her during the marriage and left once he obtained his green card

He even accused her of trying to ruin his life because she cared for foster children when all she did was love the man

Theresa Amofa, a Ghanaian woman living in the UK, has shared reasons why she thinks her marriage to her ex-husband was the biggest mistake in her life.

She said she later realised her husband did not marry her because he was in love but only for him to gain US citizenship.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Theresa Amofa said they were married for only three years before they divorced.

Theresa Amofa said they were married for only three years before the divorce Photo credit: @SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Theresa alleged that her former husband cheated, lied, verbally abused her, and left their house when he got his green card.

She said she was a foster parent with several children in her care before her husband joined her. Although her husband was aware of this, Theresa said he accused her of planning to destroy his life because she was hosting the children.

“Meanwhile, he was aware the children lived with me before he left Ghana and never complained. A neighbour’s child also accused him of sexual abuse.”

Theresa said she felt betrayed because she did everything possible to ensure her partner enjoyed his stay in the USA.

“I did not only file for him to join me. I also worked more hours so I could get him a car before he came. Later the payment of car insurance became a challenge. He paid no rent or bills orgave money for food for the house.”

Theresa said that he left the house a week after she confronted her ex-husband about a cheating incident. But he returned because he had not yet got his green card.

The man left when he got his green card without telling Theresa where he was going. She said he called five days later to inform her that he was in a different state with his family.

Watch the video below:

Marriages in Ghana are better than those abroad

A Ghanaian in the UK also said marriages in Ghana are far better than those abroad, and he gave his reasons.

Albert Osei Tutu said most couples abroad divorce at the slightest provocation, compared to Ghana, where they'll at least try to solve their issues.

He gave an example where partners abroad do not see themselves often because of their work schedule, but in Ghana, couples are sure to see each other most nights.

Lady breaks up with boyfriend before going to UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a Ghanaian woman living in the UK revealed she broke up with her boyfriend in Ghana before travelling.

Eugenia Maud Martin said she informed her boyfriend after she got to the United Kingdom and went back to her childhood sweetheart.

She later married her childhood lover and helped him join her in the UK. Unfortunately, her husband passed away some years ago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh