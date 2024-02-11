Isaac Korang, a Ghanaian residing in Italy, advised Ghanaians abroad against complaining about life overseas

He compared the challenges of living in Ghana with the benefits he enjoys in Germany, such as social support and job accessibility

Isaac Korang suggests that those who find life abroad difficult should consider returning to Ghana, admitting that living overseas isn't for everyone

Isaac Korang, a Ghanaian residing in Italy, has cautioned his fellow Ghanaians abroad to refrain from complaining about their circumstances, asserting that such complaints often stem from depression or a lack of vision.

Explaining his stance, Isaac juxtaposed the struggles of living in Ghana with the benefits he experienced as a resident in Germany, urging others to appreciate the opportunities available abroad.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Isaac highlighted the support systems in Germany, including child benefits and accessible job opportunities, contrasting them with the challenges faced by Ghanaians back home, such as strenuous manual labour and limited job prospects.

Isaac Korang, in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

According to him, many Ghanaians abroad who complain have never experienced the hardships of living in a typical Ghanaian village, where necessities are scarce and livelihoods are precarious.

Meanwhile, Isaac stressed the disparity in living standards between Ghana and Italy, describing Italy as a "heaven" compared to the hardships endured in Ghana.

Moreover, he suggested that those who find life abroad unbearable should consider returning to Ghana, emphasizing that living abroad is not suitable for everyone.

He encouraged Ghanaians to travel abroad if presented with the opportunity but cautioned against idealizing life in foreign countries without considering the challenges and adjustments required.

Watch the interview below:

UK-based Ghanaian woman says she wants to return home

Meanwhile, Abena Serwaa, a Ghanaian living in the UK, expressed discontent with her life abroad, citing a lack of social life and a demanding job schedule.

Despite her brother's support in facilitating her trip and finding employment, Serwaa revealed her unhappiness in the UK.

Dissatisfied with her current situation, she wanted to return to Ghana permanently if she had £30,000.

Ghanaian in Canada plans to return to Ghana

In another story, a Ghanaian residing in Canada, known as Kweku, plans to return to Ghana in 2024 after ten years of studying in various countries, including France, Poland, the USA, and Canada, where he obtained a PhD in radiation physics.

Kweku expressed his intention to contribute to Ghana's development with the knowledge acquired during his studies, emphasizing that his goal was never to stay abroad permanently.

He mentioned monitoring political developments between NDC and NPP, indicating a desire to utilize his experiences to contribute to Ghana politically upon his return.

Source: YEN.com.gh