A Ghanaian man residing in the UK has expressed regret over leaving his successful business in Ghana for what he believed would be a better life abroad.

Stephen Yeboah confessed that despite finding employment in the UK alongside his wife, he has felt depressed since his arrival.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Stephen Yeboah candidly shared his disillusionment, highlighting the strenuous nature of warehouse jobs in the UK compared to those in Ghana. He emphasized the high cost of living abroad, noting that despite earning money, a significant portion is spent on rent and bills.

Reflecting on his experience, he emphasized that the challenges of living and working in the UK outweigh the perceived benefits, urging fellow Ghanaians to reconsider the notion that success can only be found abroad.

He advised the Ghanaian youth to focus on building their lives and careers in Ghana rather than chasing opportunities abroad. He cautioned against idealizing life overseas, stressing that unemployment is also prevalent among Ghanaians in the UK.

UK-based Ghanaian wants to return home

Expressing his lack of motivation and happiness in the UK, Stephen Yeboah declared his intention to return to Ghana to resume his business endeavours. He firmly stated that he has no plans to remain in the UK permanently.

“Nothing motivates me or makes me happy here. I will return to Ghana to continue my business. I don’t have any plans of staying in the UK permanently,” Stephen said.

UK-based Ghanaian says she wants to return home

Meanwhile, Abena Serwaa, a Ghanaian living in the UK, expressed discontent with her life abroad, citing a lack of social life and a demanding job schedule.

Despite her brother's support in facilitating the trip and finding employment, Serwaa revealed her unhappiness in the UK.

Dissatisfied with her current situation, she wanted to return to Ghana permanently if she had £30,000.

