A group of bloggers have reportedly been attacked by the family of the late Dr Grace Boadu while seeking information on her upcoming funeral.

The assault occurred on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Boadu's family home, where preparations are underway for the last rites.

According to one victim, popular vlogger Papa J was first slapped and battered by the deceased's relatives before attacking others. They were five in total.

The attackers smashed one of the door glasses of the car the bloggers were riding in and also seized two phones.

The traumatised content creators were thrown out and have reported the brutal incident to Ejisu Police Command. Investigations are now underway.

Papa J's attack may stem from an earlier interview with Grace Boadu's uncle

While it is not known what might have triggered the attack, the assault on Papa J could be linked to an earlier interview he conducted in the family house.

Not long after Dr Boadu, CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, passed away, Papa J interviewed a man who described himself as an uncle of the deceased.

During the interview, the uncle disclosed that she was unmarried and had no child. This was information the family did not want to be put out, which might have instigated their decision to attack the blogger.

A video of one of the victims narrating the unfortunate incident surfaced online.

Old video of Dr Grace Boadu heavily pregnant stirs confusion

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Dr Grace Boadu was once heavily pregnant with a big baby bump.

A video showing different shades of Dr Boadu flaunting her baby bump as a proud pregnant woman resurfaced.

The video came on the back of claims by a supposed uncle of the deceased that she never had a child.

