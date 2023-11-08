Ghanaian health practitioner Osei Boateng has emerged as a 2023 CNN Hero of the Year award finalist

The OKB Hope Foundation owner's work in taking healthcare services to the door front of underserved people earned him recognition

Boateng will benefit from a grant and organisational and capacity-building and could win a $100,000 prize

Ghanaian health practitioner Osei Boateng has made the list of finalists for the prestigious 2023 CNN Hero of the Year award for his dedication to transforming healthcare in underserved communities.

The honour recognises his selfless work for humanity, especially the underprivileged in remote areas.

Ghanaian Osei Boateng makes 2023 CNN Hero of the Year list. Photo credit: okbhopefoundation

Source: Instagram

Boateng stands a chance of winning the prize of $100,000 (GH¢1,190,973.00+) to further his mission.

Per CNN, all the honourees will receive a grant and organisational and capacity-building support from The Elevate Prize Foundation. They will also participate in the foundation's annual Make Good Famous Summit in Miami, 3news reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''It's time to come together for the well-being of rural and underserved communities in need of timely healthcare,'' Boateng's OKB Hope Foundation said on Instagram.

Boateng began his dream of saving lives in southern Ghana, where he saw family members and neighbours struggle to access primary healthcare, often resulting in unnecessary deaths.

He founded the OKB Hope Foundation in 2021, converting a van into a mobile doctor's office to take healthcare to the doorsteps of deprived people.

The mobile clinic, equipped with a dedicated medical team, embarks on journeys to provide free routine medical care to remote communities in Ghana.

Despite the challenges since the project's inception, Boateng's Hope Health Van has attended to over 4,000 Ghanaians from over 45 rural areas who would not otherwise have access to medical treatment.

Boateng is an alumnus of Cornell University in the United States, where he studied Biology. He also has a master's degree in Healthcare Administration.

Ghanaian crew wins best short film award in US

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian crew received the Best Short Film award at the just-ended Orlando Urban Film Festival (OUFF) in Florida in the United States of America.

Their thrilling short film titled Otokunor earned them the honour at the prestigious event.

Otokunor, a film shot in Jamestown and directed by Kwame Kyei Baffour, premiered at the Independent Shorts Awards on July 23, then in Los Angeles (USA ) before moving on to Orlando, Florida, and other countries, per Graphic Online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh