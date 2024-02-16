The death of ace journalist Kwabena Kwakye has put Ghana's media fraternity into a state of mourning

The late broadcaster's boss, Kennedy Agyapong, has commiserated with the family as preparations continue for his burial

A video of the politician sobbing after seeing his wife and kids has got many netizens emotional

Seasoned political journalist Kwabena Kwakye, affectionately known as Wofa KK, passed away on February 14, 2024.

The broadcaster collapsed while presenting Oman FM's flagship political show on the morning of this year's Valentine's Day and died after he was rushed to the hospital.

His demise sent shockwaves across Ghana's media fraternity as scores of practitioners paid tribute to the broadcaster online.

Ken Agyapong commiserates with Kwabena Kyakye's family. Photo source: Instagram/HonKennyAgy

Kennedy Agyapong cries after meeting Kwabena Kwakye's widow

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Agyapong, founder of Oman FM, where Kwabena Kwakye worked, called on the broadcaster's family.

Kennedy Agyapong had already sent his condolences to the family online. Yet he led a delegation from the KenCity Media Group to commiserate with the family of the broadcaster, who doubled as the director of radio at Oman FM.

The broadcaster's widow and Kennedy Agyapong couldn't hold back their tears when they met for the first time after Kwabena Kwakye's death.

The politician is reported to have promised to offer his continued support to the family through these hard times.

Netizens react to Kennedy Agyapong's gesture towards the family

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they sympathised with the Kwabena Kwakye's family.

tedcoaches said:

My deepest condolences and sympathies to the bevered family and Kencity media

georgeobiri wrote:

My condolences RIP GREAT MAN

thereal.zola commented:

Hmmm I will miss him on boiling point

@_Deblues said:

Fare Thee Wofa

@ArthurKwabs sighed:

Hmmm Wofa Kwakye.

nanaofori_ added:

May his soul rest in peace. I loved listening to him every morning on national agenda

Vim Lady shares an emotional tribute to Kwabena Kwakye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the touching tribute from Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, to the deceased Kwabena Kwakye.

In her tribute, Vim Lady recounted the impact of Kwabena Kwakye on her career and his undying passion for the job, which may have caused his untimely demise.

