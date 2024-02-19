A video of a young man lamenting to a friend about his quest to relocate abroad has left many people emotional

The man told his friend that he had applied for visas at different embassies but had been unsuccessful in all his attempts

Many people who reacted to the video comforted the young man, while others gave him advice

A young Ghanaian man could not hide his frustrations after his quest to relocate abroad suffered a setback.

This comes after he went for his passport only to find out that he was refused a visa once again.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man, who had just returned home and was seated in his car, lamented to a friend that he could not understand why his efforts to relocate abroad had been nothing short of a failure.

"I decided to travel when I was 20 years old. I have renewed my passport twice, and anytime I try to get an Australia visa, UK visa or Canada visa, I get rejected, I have spent alot of money on this, I don't even understand what is happening or my family relatives are working against me".

The words touched his friend, who, in a show of care, consoled him and urged him not to give up on his quest to travel abroad.

The emotional video had raked in 5000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians encourage the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video comforted the young man, with many urging him not to lose hope in his pursuit to relocate abroad.

EsinamAngel commented:

Sometimes when doing it , don’t let anybody know, not even your family members and even your closest friend , until you’re done.

Debbie reacted:

Everything is gonna be fine soon dear

OHENEBA ADDO K wrote:

Request for detailed explanation of the refusal if not you will try but still refused.

kingsleyasarebedi reacted:

Bro never never give up in this life one day one day your story will change to glory God Almighty forever peace

Man refused a visa in 2007 gets permanent residency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man is trending after he opened up on how he defied the odds in his quest to travel abroad.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @kofigabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness, said a major setback he faced in his desire to relocate from Ghana came in 2007 when the Netherlands embassy denied him a visa to their country.

Many years later, @koifgabs, who now lives in the Netherlands, says the same country has now given him an EU permanent residency card in 2023.

