A Ghanaian man is trending after he opened up on his travel to the United Kingdom to seek greener pastures

In a video, he confessed to being the first person in his family to ever travel outside the country

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post showered praises on him regarding his decision to relocate abroad

A young Ghanaian man could not hide his joy following his breakthrough in his pursuit of success.

This comes after he became the first person to relocate to the UK for greener pastures.

Ghanaian becomes the first person in his family to relocate to the UK, cries in the video. Photo credit: @TonyVibes TV/YouTube

Source: TikTok

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @_tonyvibestv, the young man said his travel to the UK has been a blessing and an eye-opener.

After living there for some time, he refuted claims by some who tried to create an impression that living in the UK was tough.

"I will urge everyone who has the opportunity of relocating abroad to do so. One issue here is the taxes but despite that everything is okay."

At one point, he broke into tears when talking about the woman who helped him relocate to the UK.

He also opened up on plans after arriving in the UK.

"I will not return to Ghana now, both my parents are dead, I have no wife nor kids there, so I will return to Ghana after retirement," he said in the video.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 2000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the young man

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended him for relocating abroad.

Kofi_homeboi stated:

"But why work 7 days a week. Think of your self and the future."

Atidiga Peace commented:

"Aww, we'll come by God grace. we shall get there."

crossedroadz added:

"God bless the work of your hands."

Man delights as he relocates to Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian teacher is delighted he relocated to Canada

In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oheneba9464, the man said his decision to relocate was premised on the hardship he was facing in the country.

As a teacher, he lamented that he often had to borrow to fund his income because his salary was insufficient to support him and his family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh