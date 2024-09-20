Barcelona were the most in-form team heading into the first round of games in Europe's premier club competition

But the Catalan giants were not able to overcome the resilience of Monaco, suffering their first defeat of the season

Some supporters of La Blaugrana have flocked social media to hit out at one of their players for costing the defeat on Thursday night

Barcelona fans have criticised one of their own players, believing his mistake led to their first Champions League defeat of the season.

The Catalan giants locked horns against French side Monaco at Stade Louis II in their opener but suffered a frustrating 2-1 loss.

Barcelona fans have hit out at one of their own players for costing their first Champions League defeat of the season. Photos: Chris Ricco/Neal Simpson.

The current La Liga leaders were reduced to 10 men for 80 minutes after their defender, Eric Garcia, received a red card, per ESPN.

The ex-Manchester City centre-back was sent off by referee Allard Lindhout after a foul on former Liverpool player Takumi Minamino, following a poor pass from goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen that left Barcelona vulnerable.

Monaco capitalised, with Maghnes Akliouche opening the scoring shortly after.

Barcelona’s rising star, Lamine Yamal, pulled parity, but George Ilenikhena netted the decisive goal in the 71st minute, securing a 2-1 win and handing Barca their first defeat of the season.

Barcelona fans slam Ter Stegen

Fans directed their frustration at Ter Stegen, blaming him for the loss after a lacklustre performance.

The German goalkeeper was held responsible for the turnover that led to Garcia’s red card, and many believe he should have saved Ilenikhena's winning goal, which was struck down the middle.

@the_berneese_ said:

"They knew Ter Stegen is the problem,"

@TheEuropeanLad posted:

"Ter Stegen is the reason they went down to 10 men, Ter Stegen is the reason they are likely losing this game too."

@FCBMNM1 commented:

"How has Ter Stegen lasted at Barcelona for more than 10 years needs to be studied."

@Jiji_Byte said:

"I have heard Araujo's side of the story; he was right, no Barça player trusts Ter Stegen to make a save in crucial moments."

@TheEuropeanLad added:

"FC Barcelona will NEVER win the Champions League again with Marc-André ter Stegen in their goal."

Barcelona suffers injury setback

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona suffered a setback ahead of their match against AS Monaco.

Star signing Dani Olmo sustained an injury during Barcelona's 4-1 victory over Girona in the Catalan derby.

Medical tests on Monday confirmed that Olmo has a hamstring injury, sidelining him for four to five weeks.

