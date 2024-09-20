A heartwarming video showing how a family decided to celebrate their relative after she completed SHS has gone viral

This comes after she was pleasantly surprised with a money bouquet as a present for completing WASSCE

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post also congratulated the young lady on successfully writing the exam

A student at Achimota School had her crowing moment as she was duly celebrated by her loved ones after completing her WASSCE.

A video that is making waves on social media shows the adorable moment when the elder sister of the fresh SHS graduate decided to pleasantly surprise her on campus.

An Achimota student delights as sister surprises her with money bouquet after her WASSCE. Photo credit: @bri_szn/TikTok

In celebrating her achievement, her elder sister made a money bouquet using five cedi notes, after which she drove to the school to deliver it and help her with her things as she returned home.

The SHS graduate, who was in her uniform when her sister arrived, was left in disbelief as she was given the money bouquet as a reward for writing the WASSCE.

Wearing a bright smile, she hugged her sister and then proceeded to bid farewell to her fellow SHS graduates. After that, she sat in the car and waved goodbye to some juniors.

The adorable video, which highlights the strong bond the fresh SHS graduate shares with her sister, had raked in over 5000 likes and 40 comments when writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghaiaans congratulate the Achimota student

Many people who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the Achimota student.

anchi stated:

"Awww Beryl I'll miss her."

sekejulie251 replied:

"And that’s in period Achimota."

Afiaaaaaa added:

"My soon to be school."

happuch reacted:

"Bri i took care of her so i’ll be waiting for my own bouquet."

Daker added:

"That money will finish in 2days."

Sona Gift Plug wrote:

"Tell them girl . Motown"

Odehyieba completes St Louis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla had completed St Louis SHS.

A video of her beaming with smiles after she wrote her last WASSCE paper is trending online.

She joined her colleagues in singing chants demanding the security officer open the school's gates.

Odehyieba Priscilla said it was an age-old tradition at St Louis SHS and was proud to participate.

