A talented Ghanaian lady, Augustina Osei-Bonsu, impressed at an event by rapping to Akyeame's "Masan Aba" with great flair

Media personality Ms Nancy shared her performance, praising her friend's talents and mentioning that Augustina is also an A-student and a lawyer

Ms Nancy urged Okyeame Kwame to feature her in one of his upcoming songs due to her exceptional abilities

A beautiful Ghanaian lady showed that women who rap can do it well when they are passionate about it.

The lady took the microphone at an event where Okyeame Kwame was present to perform and rapped to the song 'Masan aba'.

Ghanaian lady raps Akyeame's 'Masan aba' verbatim, impresses Okyeame Kwame. Photo credit: @augustina.oseibonsu.3 & @OkyeameK

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by media personality Nancy Adobea Anane, popularly called Ms Nancy, the lady raps with flair, making it a great performance.

Ms Nancy's post on Instagram indicated that the lady is called Augustina Osei-Bonsu. She added that her best friend Agustina has been an A student throughout school.

"My friend is so talented. She is a lawyer who can sing like a bird , rap, and dance the craziers you can ever imagine."

Ms Nancy asked Okyeame Kwame to feature her friend in one of his songs soon.

"@okyeamekwame, thanks for the opportunity. Please feature her soon ."

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise lady for her raps

Several people applauded her for the great lines she rendered. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

okyeamekwame said:

"Quick quick quick for the feature... ❤️ she killed it too much 🔥"

aggieashun wrote:

"Thats right, she performed it back in holyco in the year 2000…. 😍😍😍"

ak_classic_ot said:

"Wow and she is my sister tooo, saw her do the rap that night .We had lots of fun last week😍Tina😍"

gloria_glory89 wrote:

"Middle there somewhere 😂"

joeyrulss said:

"Who watched this more than once ???👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽😊"

maameagyeiba wrote:

"Oh yeah, Auge is a performer! ❤️🔥 @tinaoxbon you did it again 💃😁"

joeyrulss said:

"@tinaoxbon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️She has been rapping this track for so long and so good at it !!!!!"

White lady sings Shatta Wale's Star Boy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a white woman was videoed singing Shatta Wale's Star Boy.

She expressed her love for the dancehall artiste by wearing a customised Shatta Movement (SM) fan hoodie and proudly displaying a Ghana flag on her car's headrest.

The lady got many comments on her video, which appreciated her energy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh