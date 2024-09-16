The Global UPSA Alumni have praised the Buz Stop Boys for their good work in keeping Ghana clean

The Global UPSA Alumni made a cash donation of GH¢2,000 to the Buz Stop Boys in support of their work.

He further called on the youth in Ghana to join the Buz Stop Boys and imbibe themselves with the spirit of volunteerism

The Alumni of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) have commended the sanitation youth voluntary group, the Buz Stop Boys for the incredible act of service to Ghana.

An elderly man, who represented the Global UPSA Alumni of the UPSA joined the Buz Stop Boys at a location in Accra to encourage them.

Elderly Ghanaian man supports the Buz Stop Boys with cash on behalf of the Global UPSA Alumni. Photo credit: @buzstopboys/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the elderly Ghanaian man presented the sanitation youth volunteer group with an amount of GH¢2,000, on behalf of the Global UPSA Alumni, to support their drive to keep Ghana clean.

While making the donations, the elderly man urged other Ghanaian youth to join the Buz Stop Boys in promoting sanitation and keeping the environment clean.

"When I was young, I was a member of a voluntary work force and this is the things we were doing. During long vacations, we go to villages and help," he said.

The elderly Ghanaian man also called on the youth groups of the two leading political parties in Ghana, NPP and NDC to eschew partisanship and join the Buz Stop Boys' cause.

"From where I am sitting, NPP and NDC youth should come and join you wherever you are going to show that they are ready to take the leadership of this nation to the next level. To imbibe in them the spirit of volunteerism, which was imbibed in us when we were young," stated.

Netizens commend the Global UPSA Alumni

The gesture by the Global UPSA Alumni attracted commendations from netizens after the Buz Stop Boys posted a video of the donation on TikTok.

@anniekine said:

"may God bless him and also bless @buzStopBoys."

@BuzStopBoys replied:

@And bless you too."

@pee also said:

"Thank you for the motivation and inspirational words."

@kofi De-Bright wrote:

"great message from this senior man. blessings fall on him."

Ghanaian man gifts Buz Stop Boys GH¢5000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a rich Ghanaian man has made a cash donation of GH¢5,000 to the Buz Stop Boys to support their work.

The leader of the group was captured in a trending video sharing the money with his team at the end of a clean-up exercise they embarked on.

The Buz Stop Boz expressed gratitude to the benevolent man for his act of kindness.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh