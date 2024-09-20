A Ghanaian woman has attained a remarkable achievement in education by being recognised by her institution for writing her entire thesis in a Ghanaian language

Madam Lydia Napari beamed with a smile when she received a citation for writing her entire thesis in Dagbani

Netizens who saw the photo on X were impressed and shared their views in the comments section

Madam Lydia Napari, a Tamale College of Education student, has been honoured by her school for her groundbreaking thesis, written entirely in Dagbani.

The school has celebrated her for choosing to promote a Ghanaian language by writing her thesis in Dagbani instead of English.

A Ghanaian woman is delighted after she was honoured by the Tamale College Of Education for writing her thesis in Dagbani. Image source:Babamu

Source: Twitter

In an X post, Madam Lydia beamed with a smile as she flaunted her citation with the inscription:

"This is in recognition of your great passion and the value you place on your mother tongue that has motivated you to write your thesis in Dagbani. Such novel initiatives deserve commendation from all stakeholders in education."

Madam Lydia Napari is one of the few Ghanaians who have challenged themselves to promote some of Ghana's prestigious local languages.

Inspired by her achievement, the Tamale College of Education entreated education stakeholders to recognise and award such feats.

Netizens hail Madam Napari for her achievement

Netizens who saw the post about Madam Napari could not conceal their pride. They took to the comments section to congratulate the Ghanaian woman for her achievement.

Others also expressed their desire to write their thesis in their local languages.

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"I should be able to write my thesis in Ga."

@sahabela wrote:

"Lovely."

@BREMANG12 wrote:

"Woow, that's amazing."

@_iamblackena wrote:

"What a woman!"

@fiifiattadxb wrote:

"Well done, young lady! You deserve praise for your excellent work."

@Abubaka25026531

"Congratulations."

Source: YEN.com.gh