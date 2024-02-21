The life of a young lady from Nkawie Toase tragically ended after she could not deal with her relationship troubles

The lady, Nafisatu Latif, ended her life following a failed attempt to test the loyalty of his boyfriend

A video showing Nafisatu and her story has stirred sadness among Ghanaians on social media

Nafisatu Latif, a young lady from Nkwawie Toase in the Ashanti Region, has allegedly taken her own life after experiencing relationship troubles.

The young is reported to have made the tragic decision to end her life because she suspected her boyfriend was cheating.

According to a report by blogger EDHUB, Nafisatu suspected her boyfriend of cheating on her and confronted him several times, but he denied the allegations.

In an attempt to catch her boyfriend in the act, Nafisatu enlisted the help of one of her friends. However, the plan backfired when her friend ended up stealing her boyfriend. This caused a heated argument between Nafisatu and her boyfriend, which ultimately led to her decision to end her life.

On Saturday evening, Nafisatu drank a poisonous substance and was rushed to the Nkawie Government Hospital. She was later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where she passed away in the early hours of Monday, February 19, 2024. She has subsequently been buried according to Islamic traditions.

A video shared by the blogger showed her photos as well as the sad scenes when Nafisatu's remains were brought to the mosque.

Ghanaians react to news of Nafisatu Latif's death.

The news of Nafisatu's tragic demise has caused sadness among social media users who have seen it.

@boykelzz said:

I wanted to say something but it’s fine. May she rest in peace

@Sweet_Khobby said:

Isn’t she loved enough at home? Oh chale...Mental health is something we don’t take seriously in this country which is very bad

@Nkosoohene said:

We all pray never to get to this level. The feeling when it kicks in is strong . God save us all

Oman FM's Kwabena Kwakye dies

In other sad news, Kwabena Kwakye, the Director of Radio at Oman FM in Accra, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Reports indicate he was on the station's morning show when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

A statement released by KenCity Media indicated that Wofa KK, as he was affectionately called, died at about 11:10 am at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), where he was rushed to after suffering a heart attack.

