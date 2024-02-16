Naa Tia, a self-acclaimed spiritual practitioner on Facebook, surprised many as he was recorded singing a popular Ghanaian gospel song

In a video shared on TikTok, he was seated on what appeared to be a stool, dressed in an oversized smock commonly worn by chiefs in the northern regions of Ghana

Despite his reputation, Naa Tia's rendition of the gospel song in Twi conveyed a message of gratitude to God, presenting a curious juxtaposition of his usual activities

Naa Tia, a popular mallam and scammer on Facebook, has been videoed singing a famous Ghanaian gospel song.

The expert scammer was captured sitting on something like a stool and wearing a huge smock, which is often won by Muslims or chiefs from the regions in the northern part of Ghana.

In a video on TikTok, Nana Tia was singing a gospel song with the lyrics signifying that he was giving thanks to God. The song was in Twi, one of the Ghanaian local languages.

Nana Tia is a well-known scammer and self-acclaimed spiritual practitioner on Facebook Photo credit: Nana Tia

Source: Facebook

As he sang, Nana Tia funned himself with one hand and held a staff in another. There was a huge earthen pot in front of him.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several people who saw the video shared by @ghanafuonsem1 reacted to it. Some asked questions, while others just laughed. Read some of the comments below:

Ohemaa Nnana Ama Beetee❤️❤️❤️ said:

He has about 100 billions account on Facebook

armstrongisaac269 wrote:

another soul won for Christ..

ADIYISEM said:

if it doesn't work he will turn to be a pastor

senior salvation Tv wrote:

he will turn to prophet now in Ghana here and open his church now eeeeeiiii ghanians

Junoone said:

3 in 1 spiritualist… his dressing is Muslim, singing Christian song and finally sitting in Abosom d3n mu

Smart lady scams popular Facebook mallam who tried to scam her

In another story, Esi Akyen Ntiamoah outsmarted expert scammer Naa Tia after he initiated a conversation on Facebook, promising financial success without sacrifice.

Seeing through his scheme, she baited him by pretending to agree, sending $100, which he multiplied, and then she refused further engagement.

Naa Tia, realizing he was played, resorted to empty threats before pleading for the return of the difference. Whether she returned the money remains undisclosed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh