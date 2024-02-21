A young lady was reduced to tears over her boyfriend’s surprise proposal at a luxurious location

Per the caption accompanying a video of the pair, she was made to believe she was attending another person’s wedding

The adorable footage showing the emotional and heartwarming scenes prompted reactions from social media users

A gorgeous lady has been left in tears after her handsome boyfriend surprised her with a marriage proposal at a plush venue.

According to the lady, her husband-to-be made her believe it was a friend’s wedding. The lady arrived in an all-red outfit for the occasion and looked stunning.

Pretty lady breaks down in tears over surprise proposal from her boyfriend. Photo credit: ahoufebridal.

Source: Instagram

She arrived at the venue with a warm welcome from loved ones, capturing beautiful moments in an elevator.

Couple shares sweet moment

The lady and her lover exchanged kisses, evoking tears from her. She broke down in tears when her man went down on his knees to propose to her officially.

In a post which narrates how the duo first met in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the caption read:

“Five years ago, we met in Buenos Aires. He brought me back to propose.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the footage of couple

The clip of the pair prompted reactions from online users in the comments.

Tareon.griffin indicated:

This was so beautiful .

Renee_krd commented:

Wyt people always in the way move already .

Communicationiskey2022 posted:

Congratulations to you both.

Heardyouuglieswaslookingforme commented:

everything down to dress & body!

Shaniappleseed posted:

Congratulations That dress, though ❤ needs dress info.

Neptbowers19 reacted:

Love this.

Panama35 reacted:

SOS LOVE THAT DRESS AND CONGRATULATIONS! May god continue to bless you and yours.

Mz_niqua posted:

Congratulations!I love that dress! Since you’ve already worn it, you can send it to me now just kidding! Beautiful proposal.

Lementsofinfinity said:

Awwwwww so beautiful. Gorgeous Dress! Congratulations to you both. Love is Powerful.❤️

Opheliaeventaffairs said:

Congratulations Beautiful dress .

Perfete posted:

Oh.. This is so romantic .

kiandra_frank77 reacted:

Awwwww. So cute.

Godd3ss_b3havior reacted:

You deserve it! May it never end and be amazing every day! You looked amazing! Congrats y’all!

Honeydust_0_0 said:

Love the dress, sis .

Source: YEN.com.gh