Actor Lil Win visited the aged and disabled and made charitable donations to them which has pleased many

The actor said the donation was to help the disabled and needy, stressing the importance of supporting the needy in society

The actor said he shared the video to motivate others also to help those in need, adding that it was his social responsibility to help the less privileged

Veteran Ghanaian actor Lil Win has warmed many hearts with his recent act of kindness. In some beautiful videos and photos that he shared on his Instagram page, the actor visited the aged and disabled and made charitable donations that have pleased many.

In a video, Lil Win could be seen interacting with an elderly and disabled woman, handing her a cash envelope. The recipients of his generous donation were visibly overjoyed and grateful for the actor's kind gesture. He gave them GH¢1k each and gave wheelchairs to those that needed them.

Speaking about his donation, Lil Win emphasised the importance of helping the less fortunate in society. He said it was his social responsibility to help the needy and that, he was happy to do his part.

This is part of my social responsibility for a decade or more of being Ghana’s Most Favorite. Let’s get to the street and help... many need us.

The actor also encouraged others to follow in his footsteps and help the needy. He said that he shared the video to motivate others to lend a helping hand to those in need.

I personally asked management to post so others get the inspiration to move and help disabled and aged persons within their communities. It’s online and one day the new generation will learn from this act.

Lil Win's act of kindness has won him many admirers, with social media users commending him for his generosity and compassion. Lil Win has in the past embarked on similar acts of kindness. He built his Great Minds International School with the needy in mind and does not charge exorbitant fees.

Ghanaians Hail Lil Win For His Beautiful Gesture

hajia_amina1 wrote:

May the good lord bless you❤️❤️❤️. Please, I need a new wheelchair mine is spoilt.

christianaboateng35's said:

God bless you so much for this

i_am_fidaus's also reacted:

God continue to bless you and anyone involved

Sammy Kuffour: Retired Ghanaian Footballer Makes Donation To Dzorwulu Special School

In another story, Black Stars legend Sammy Kuffour made a charitable donation to the Dzorwulu Special School on behalf of his school Godiva International School.

and staff from his school to make the kind-hearted gesture.

The footballer and his school gave out numerous bottles of cooking oil, packs of bottled water and multiple boxes of undisclosed items.

